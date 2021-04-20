Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $13.78 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $11.85 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $117.84 million from $108.51 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $13.78 Mln. vs. $11.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.47 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $117.84 Mln vs. $108.51 Mln last year.

