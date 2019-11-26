Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 13.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $61.39, the dividend yield is 1.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $61.39, representing a -0.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.74 and a 31.47% increase over the 52 week low of $46.70.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.19%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

