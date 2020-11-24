Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2020

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.64, the dividend yield is .89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $80.64, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.90 and a 94.31% increase over the 52 week low of $41.50.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.67. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.97%, compared to an industry average of -20.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMI as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 24.34% over the last 100 days. SMDV has the highest percent weighting of BMI at 1.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.