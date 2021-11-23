Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $109.57, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $109.57, representing a -1.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.77 and a 37.89% increase over the 52 week low of $79.46.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.4%, compared to an industry average of 42.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bmi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 7.12% over the last 100 days. SIMS has the highest percent weighting of BMI at 2.77%.

