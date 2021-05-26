Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BMI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $93.37, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $93.37, representing a -16.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.77 and a 56.85% increase over the 52 week low of $59.53.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.41%, compared to an industry average of 16.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMI as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 15.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BMI at 1.59%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.