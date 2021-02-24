Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BMI has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $105.03, representing a -3.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $109.19 and a 153.08% increase over the 52 week low of $41.50.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.62%, compared to an industry average of -4.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BMI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BMI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BMI as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Kensho Intelligent Structures ETF (SIMS)

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (HSMV)

ProShares Trust (SMDV)

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISMD with an increase of 51.07% over the last 100 days. SIMS has the highest percent weighting of BMI at 2.98%.

