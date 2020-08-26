Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 27, 2020

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BMI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $64.39, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BMI was $64.39, representing a -9.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.84 and a 55.16% increase over the 52 week low of $41.50.

BMI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). BMI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports BMI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.83%, compared to an industry average of -31.1%.

