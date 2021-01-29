Badger Meter Inc. Announces Rise In Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.09 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $12.27 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $112.33 million from $107.56 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $13.09 Mln. vs. $12.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.45 vs. $0.42 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q4): $112.33 Mln vs. $107.56 Mln last year.

