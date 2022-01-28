Badger Meter Inc. Announces Increase In Q4 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $17.28 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $13.09 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 20.8% to $135.75 million from $112.33 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17.28 Mln. vs. $13.09 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.59 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.47 -Revenue (Q4): $135.75 Mln vs. $112.33 Mln last year.

