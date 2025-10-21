Badger Meter Inc. Q3 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $35.08 million, or $ per share. This compares with $32.04 million, or $1.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $235.65 million from $208.44 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $35.08 Mln. vs. $32.04 Mln. last year. -EPS: $ vs. $1.08 last year. -Revenue: $235.65 Mln vs. $208.44 Mln last year.

