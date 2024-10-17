Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32.038 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $25.969 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $208.438 million from $186.193 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $32.038 Mln. vs. $25.969 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $208.438 Mln vs. $186.193 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.