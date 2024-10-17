News & Insights

Markets
BMI

Badger Meter Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3, But Misses Estimates

October 17, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32.038 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $25.969 million, or $0.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $208.438 million from $186.193 million last year.

Badger Meter Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $32.038 Mln. vs. $25.969 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $208.438 Mln vs. $186.193 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.