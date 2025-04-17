BADGER METER Earnings Results: $BMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

BADGER METER ($BMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $222,210,000, missing estimates of $223,036,855 by $-826,855.

BADGER METER Insider Trading Activity

BADGER METER insiders have traded $BMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH BOCKHORST (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,824 shares for an estimated $3,950,549 .

. WILLIAM R A BERGUM (VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,906 shares for an estimated $820,976 .

. KIMBERLY K STOLL (VP-Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $370,905 .

. KAREN M. BAUER (VP-IR, Strategy & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $311,088 .

. FRED J BEGALE (VP-Engineering) sold 936 shares for an estimated $196,316

BADGER METER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of BADGER METER stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BADGER METER Government Contracts

We have seen $194,570 of award payments to $BMI over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

BADGER METER Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.

BADGER METER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $196.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $230.0 on 10/21/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

