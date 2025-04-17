BADGER METER Earnings Results: $BMI Reports Quarterly Earnings

BADGER METER ($BMI) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company also reported revenue of $222,210,000, missing estimates of $223,036,855 by $-826,855.
BADGER METER Insider Trading Activity
BADGER METER insiders have traded $BMI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH BOCKHORST (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 18,824 shares for an estimated $3,950,549.
- WILLIAM R A BERGUM (VP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,906 shares for an estimated $820,976.
- KIMBERLY K STOLL (VP-Sales & Marketing) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,767 shares for an estimated $370,905.
- KAREN M. BAUER (VP-IR, Strategy & Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,482 shares for an estimated $311,088.
- FRED J BEGALE (VP-Engineering) sold 936 shares for an estimated $196,316
BADGER METER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 216 institutional investors add shares of BADGER METER stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 457,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $97,038,324
- PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING SA added 231,398 shares (+5897.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,084,143
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 166,191 shares (+184.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,252,434
- KBC GROUP NV removed 154,628 shares (-46.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,799,691
- FMR LLC added 142,486 shares (+364.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,224,130
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 128,185 shares (+2.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,190,602
- STATE STREET CORP added 120,165 shares (+8.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,489,399
BADGER METER Government Contracts
We have seen $194,570 of award payments to $BMI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SPECTROPHOTOMETER AND ACCESSORIES IAW SALIENTS (BRAND NAME OR EQUAL) FY25 REQ # 15518 SPECIAL ORDER # S25012: $164,122
- SP3-1-35-NO-075 UV-VIS DETECTOR: $18,778
- ULTRASONIC FLOW METER: $11,670
BADGER METER Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $BMI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BMI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- SENATOR MARKWAYNE MULLIN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 12/18.
BADGER METER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $BMI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $BMI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $213.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Jones from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $196.0 on 04/16/2025
- Kristina Ruggeri from Argus Research set a target price of $230.0 on 10/21/2024
