News & Insights

Markets
BMI

Badger Meter Down Despite Upbeat Results

January 26, 2024 — 10:30 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI), a provider of flow measurement, water quality and control products, are falling more than 6% Friday morning despite reporting upbeat quarterly results.

Profit for the fourth quarter increased to $24.72 million or $0.84 per share from $17.54 million or $0.60 per share in the same quarter a year ago. On average analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.82 per share.

Sales were $182.44 million, 24% higher than the prior year's $147.32 million. The consensus estimate stood at $182.32 million.

BMI, currently at $142.09, has traded in the range of $103.93 - $170.86 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BMI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.