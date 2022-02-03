Badger Meter Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BMI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.52, changing hands as low as $99.83 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $85.55 per share, with $112.36 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.33.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.