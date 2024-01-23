Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Badger Meter BMI is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1780.7 million, which suggests growth of 22.7% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 33.3%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.3%.

Factors to Note

The company’s performance in the fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from robust demand for smart water solutions and improving operating environment. Also, the company’s acquisition of Syrinix is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

Increasing demand for digital smart water solutions owing to changing secular challenges in the water industry is expected to have acted as a major tailwind. In the last reported quarter, utility water sales rose 31%, owing to strong demand momentum.

Rising adoption of E-Series volume, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues are likely to have acted as major tailwinds. Also, solid adoption of water quality and pressure monitoring systems is a tailwind.

However, the company’s performance in the fourth quarter might have been impacted due to rising global macroeconomic constraints. Increasing competition in the digital smart water solutions space and rising research and development costs are concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

BMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these, too, have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Apple is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.09 per share and $117.5 billion, respectively. Shares of AAPL have gained 35% in the past year.

Alphabet GOOGL has an Earnings ESP of +2.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Alphabet is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.60 per share and $70.7 billion, respectively. Shares of GOOGL have gained 47.1% in the past year.

American Airlines Group Inc. AAL has an Earnings ESP of +43.10% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. AAL will release results on Jan 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Airline’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 6 cents per share and $13 billion, respectively. Shares of AAL have lost 13% in the past year.

