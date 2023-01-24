Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q4 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Badger Meter BMI is slated to report fourth-quarter results on Jan 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $144.58 million, which suggests growth of 6.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 60 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 1.7%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.9%, on average.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Badger Meter, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

The company’s performance in the fourth quarter is likely to have benefited from increasing demand for digital smart water solutions owing to changing secular challenges in the water industry. In the last-reported quarter, utility water sales rose 17%, owing to strong demand momentum.

The company is likely to benefit from the continued robust adoption of E-Series, ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoint and BEACON Software-as-a-Service. Apart from that, growing SaaS revenue is a major tailwind.

The company is likely to capitalize on the robust customer demand and strong order trends across the majority of end-market applications globally. Also, increasing customer backlog and customer acceptance of its new products bode well.

The company is likely to benefit by expanding its footprint in the Middle East and the U.K., which are heavily investing in smart water applications. Also, effective spending controls are likely to help the company to improve selling, engineering and administration expenses leverage.

However, the company’s performance in the fourth quarter might impact due to 5% fewer shipping days and rising global macroeconomic constraints. Increasing competition in the digital smart water solutions space and rising research and development costs are concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

BMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

American Airlines Group AAL has an Earnings ESP of +9.79% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. AAL is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 26. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAL’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 84 cents per share and $12.96 billion, respectively. Shares of AAL have lost 1.7% in the past year.

Xcel Energy XEL has an Earnings ESP of +2.99% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. XEL is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XEL’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 67 cents per share and $3.52 billion, respectively. Shares of XEL have gained 0.2% in the past year.

Axos Financial AX has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. AX is scheduled to report earnings on Jan 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AX’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.24 per share and $216.37 million, respectively. Shares of AX have lost 22.7% in the past year.

