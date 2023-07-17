Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Badger Meter BMI is slated to report second-quarter results on Jul 20.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $158.68 million, which suggests growth of 15.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 67 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 17.5%. Our projection for the top and bottom lines is $160 million and 64 cents per share, respectively.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Badger Meter, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Factors to Note

The company’s performance in the second quarter is likely to have benefited from robust customer demand and strong order trends across the majority of end-market applications globally.

Increasing demand for digital smart water solutions owing to changing secular challenges in the water industry is expected to have acted as a major tailwind. In the last reported quarter, utility water sales rose 20%, owing to strong demand momentum. Also, the company’s acquisition of Syrinix is likely to have acted as a tailwind.

The company is likely to have benefited from the continued robust adoption of E-Series, ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoint and BEACON Software-as-a-Service. Apart from that, growing SaaS revenues is a major tailwind.

The Flow instrumentation segment is expected to have benefited from strong order trends across most of the water-focused end market and modestly easing supply-chain woes. Also, effective spending controls are likely to have helped the company in improving its selling, engineering and administration expenses leverage.

However, the company’s performance in the second quarter might have been impacted due to rising global macroeconomic constraints. Increasing competition in the digital smart water solutions space and rising research and development costs are concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.

BMI has an Earnings ESP of 2.99% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Cadence Design Systems CDNS has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. CDNS is scheduled to report earnings on Jul 24. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.18 per share and $973.2 million, respectively. Shares of CDNS have gained 55.3% in the past year.

Tyler Technologies TYL has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. TYL is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Jul 26.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TYL’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.86 per share and $490.7 million, respectively. Shares of TYL have rallied 20.8% in the past year.

Visa V has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and currently has a Zacks Rank #2. V is scheduled to report earnings on Jul 25.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for V’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $2.10 per share and $8.05 billion, respectively. Shares of V have gained 15% in the past year.

