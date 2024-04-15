Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Badger Meter BMI is slated to report first-quarter results on Apr 18, 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $182.9 million, which suggests growth of 14.9% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 85 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 28.8%.

The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.5%.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The top-line performance in the first quarter is likely to have benefited from robust demand across business segments and increased adoption of its differentiated smart water solutions. Also, improving operating environment is a tailwind.

Demand for digital smart water solutions has been increasing due to changing secular challenges in the water industry. In the last reported quarter, utility water sales rose 28% owing to strong demand momentum.

Healthy adoption of E-Series, ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoint and BEACON Software-as-a-Service augurs well. Rising demand for water quality and pressure monitoring sales bodes well.

The acquisition of select remote water monitoring hardware and software solutions from Trimble is likely to have acted as a tailwind. Also, the acquired solutions include the Telog brand of remote telemetry units or RTUs and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software

However, rising global macroeconomic uncertainty and unfavorable foreign currency movement are likely to have been headwinds. Increasing competition in the digital smart water solutions space and higher research and development costs are concerns.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for BMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

BMI has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these, too, have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.

Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Equifax is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equifax’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.44 per share and $1.40 billion, respectively. Shares of EFX have gained 26.5% in the past year.

Citizens Financial Group CFG has an Earnings ESP of +0.25% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Citizens Financial Group is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 17.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 75 cents per share and $1.97 billion, respectively. Shares of CFG have gained 15.9% in the past year.

Comerica CMA has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. Comerica is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on Apr 18.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Comerica’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.13 per share and $807.6 million, respectively. Shares of CMA have gained 20.8% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

