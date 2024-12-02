Badger Meter (BMI) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $220.56, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's shares have seen an increase of 7.35% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $199.02 million, up 9.09% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.19 per share and a revenue of $820.42 million, indicating changes of +33.44% and +16.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.77. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 24.67.

Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 239, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

