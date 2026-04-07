Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Badger Meter (BMI) closed the most recent trading day at $151.93, moving -2.25% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had gained 3.93% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 17, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.22, reflecting a 6.15% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $231.56 million, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.04 per share and revenue of $966.41 million, indicating changes of +5.22% and +5.43%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher within the past month. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Badger Meter is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 30.82. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.63.

We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.