Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $171.63, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 5.51% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 28, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.14, up 9.62% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $231.61 million, indicating a 12.88% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.79 per share and revenue of $927.59 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.24% and 0%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Badger Meter is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 32.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.95.

Also, we should mention that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.96 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, finds itself in the top 43% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.