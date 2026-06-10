Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves -1.61%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $128.43, marking a -1.61% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had gained 13.47% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.68%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $219.66 million, indicating a 7.75% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.51 per share and revenue of $909.27 million, indicating changes of -5.85% and -0.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.28% upward. Badger Meter is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.94. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 28.94 for its industry.

We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 229, this industry ranks in the bottom 7% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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