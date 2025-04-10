Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) closed the latest trading day at $182.17, indicating a -1.36% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have depreciated by 6.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.24% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 17, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.08, marking a 9.09% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $221.84 million, indicating a 13.02% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $930.73 million, indicating changes of +9.93% and +12.6%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% higher within the past month. Badger Meter is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Badger Meter is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.73. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 19.71.

It's also important to note that BMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 88, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

