Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) closed the latest trading day at $209.70, indicating a -0.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.64%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 1.67% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 4.55% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 1.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $222.04 million, indicating a 13.12% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $931.8 million, which would represent changes of +9.93% and +12.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.3% downward. Currently, Badger Meter is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Badger Meter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.63, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that BMI has a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.34.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

