Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Moves 0.13%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $204.22, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.

The the stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has fallen by 1.07% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1, showcasing a 13.64% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.62 million, up 12.04% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.06 per share and a revenue of $821.92 million, indicating changes of +29.3% and +16.82%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.06.

Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.81 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

