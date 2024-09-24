Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Badger Meter (BMI) closed the latest trading day at $218.71, indicating a -0.21% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's stock has climbed by 6.97% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

The upcoming earnings release of Badger Meter will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 14.77% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $208.48 million, showing a 11.97% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $821.88 million, indicating changes of +30.25% and +16.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.21, so one might conclude that Badger Meter is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that BMI has a PEG ratio of 2.99 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

