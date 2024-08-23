Badger Meter (BMI) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Badger Meter (BMI) reached $202.94, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.47%.

The manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow's stock has climbed by 0.88% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.64%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $208.62 million, indicating a 12.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.06 per share and a revenue of $821.92 million, demonstrating changes of +29.3% and +16.82%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Badger Meter possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Badger Meter is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.11. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.18.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.8. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.18 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, placing it within the top 24% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

