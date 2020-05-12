Badger Meter (BMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.96, changing hands as low as $57.14 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $41.50 per share, with $70.835 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.29.

