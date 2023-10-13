Badger Meter (BMI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $137.28, changing hands as low as $136.68 per share. Badger Meter Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BMI's low point in its 52 week range is $90.42 per share, with $170.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $137.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.