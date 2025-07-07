Badger Meter (BMI) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $239.51, demonstrating a -1.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 1.73% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.19, reflecting a 6.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $234.33 million, showing a 8.16% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.91 per share and revenue of $924.92 million, which would represent changes of +16.08% and +11.9%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 49.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.52, so one might conclude that Badger Meter is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Instruments - Control was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.47 at yesterday's closing price.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, placing it within the bottom 19% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

