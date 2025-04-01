Badger Meter (BMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $192.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a loss of 9.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 8.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.08, reflecting a 9.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $222.04 million, indicating a 13.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.65 per share and revenue of $931.8 million, indicating changes of +9.93% and +12.73%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 40.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.28.

We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.15.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

