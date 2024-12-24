Badger Meter (BMI) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Badger Meter (BMI) reached $220, with a +1.44% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.1% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.35%.

The the stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has fallen by 1.53% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.22%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $198.92 million, up 9.04% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.19 per share and revenue of $820.32 million, indicating changes of +33.44% and +16.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Badger Meter is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.78. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 23.32.

We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, finds itself in the bottom 14% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

