Badger Meter (BMI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (BMI) standing at $245.77, reflecting a -1.62% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.51%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 14.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 11.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.37%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.16, showcasing a 3.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $231.81 million, up 6.99% from the year-ago period.

BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.82 per share and revenue of $919.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.95% and +11.3%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Badger Meter is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.82 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.

Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 3.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

