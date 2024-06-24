Badger Meter (BMI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Badger Meter (BMI) reached $187.06, with a -0.72% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.

The the stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has fallen by 6.1% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.98, showcasing a 28.95% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $199.75 million, reflecting a 13.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.89 per share and a revenue of $799.07 million, demonstrating changes of +23.89% and +13.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Badger Meter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.33, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that BMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

