Badger Meter (BMI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 84 cents for fourth-quarter 2023, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 60 cents.

Net earnings in the reported quarter were $24.7 million compared with $17.6 million in the year-ago period. The year-over-year improvement can be primarily attributed to higher revenues.

Quarterly net sales increased to $182.4 million from $147.3 million in the year-ago quarter. The 23.8% rise was primarily driven by robust demand for smart water solutions owing to secular growth drivers. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 1%.

Badger Meter, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Badger Meter, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Badger Meter, Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, utility water sales rose 28% due to strong demand momentum. Higher E-Series volume, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues acted as major tailwinds. Also, rising water quality and pressure monitoring sales were tailwinds.

Flow instrumentation sales increased 7% year over year, driven by continued demand across most of the water-focused end market.

Other Details

In the fourth quarter, gross profit was $71.5 million, up 25.4% year over year. Structural positive sales mix and higher volumes resulted in this upside. The gross margin was 39.2%, up 50 basis points from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings were $32.1 million or 17.6% of sales compared with $22.5 million or 15.3% of sales in the year-ago quarter.

Selling, engineering and administration expenses were $39.4 million or 21.6% of sales compared with $34.5 million or 23.4% of sales in the prior-year quarter. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher personnel costs and the acquisition of Syrinix.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Badger Meter generated $37.9 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $29.7 million a year ago.

As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $191.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and $131.9 million of total current liabilities compared with the respective figures of $162.9 million and $128.8 million as of Sep 30, 2023.

Zacks Rank

Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Woodward WWD, NETGEAR NTGR and Watts Water Technologies WTS. NETGEAR and Woodward sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s 2023 EPS has inched up 6% in the past 60 days to $4.94. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.3%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 14.7%. Shares of WWD have gained 31% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share for NETGEAR, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

NTGR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. The average surprise was 127.5%. Shares of NTGR have lost 29.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 3.9% in the past 60 days to $8.08.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 23.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.