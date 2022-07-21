Badger Meter (BMI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI reported earnings of 57 cents per share for second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents. Also, the bottom line compares favorably with the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 48 cents.

Net earnings in the reported quarter were $16.7 million compared with $14 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement can be primarily attributed to higher revenues.

Revenues

Quarterly net sales increased to $137.8 million from $122.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The 12.2% rise was primarily due to record order rates, driven by robust customer demand, effective supply chain management and continued price realization, partly offset by inflationary cost pressure and supply-chain challenges.

Also, the top line beat the consensus mark of $135.5 million.

Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped 5.5% on Jul 20, 2022 and closed the session at $87.26. In the past year, shares are down 11.5% compared with the Zacks sub-industry's decline of 19.9%.



Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, utility water sales soared 14%, owing to strong order momentum. Also, strength in ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues acted as major tailwinds. Supply chain disruptions partly offset this.

Flow instrumentation sales increased 4% year over year, driven by continued strong order trends across the majority of end-market applications globally. However, it was partly offset by supply chain woes, which impacted manufacturing output.

Other Details

During the June quarter, gross profit was $54.8 million, up 9.3% from $50.1 million in the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 39.7%, down from 40.8% recorded in the prior-year quarter. This downside in the margin was primarily due to rising material, logistics and other costs. Operating earnings were $22.1 million or 16% of sales compared with respective tallies of $18.7 million and 15.2% in the year-earlier quarter.

Selling, engineering, and administration (SEA) expenses were $32.7 million or 23.7% of sales compared with $31.4 million or 25.6% in the prior-year quarter. Effective spending controls and higher sales mainly drove the year-over-year improvement in SEA expense leverage.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

During the second quarter of 2022, Badger Meter generated $19.7 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $14.5 million a year ago. As of Jun 30, 2022, the company had $100.2 million of cash and cash equivalents and $97.3 million of total current liabilities compared with the respective tallies of $87.2 million and $82.1 million, as of Dec 31, 2022.

