Badger Meter (BMI) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 76 cents for second-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.4%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 57 cents.

Net earnings in the reported quarter were $22.5 million compared with $16.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year improvement can be primarily attributed to higher revenues.

Quarterly net sales increased to $175.9 million from $137.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The 28% rise was primarily driven by robust demand for smart water solutions and improving operating environment. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 10.8%.

Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, utility water sales rose 32% due to strong demand momentum. Higher E-Series volume, cellular AMI solution, ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues acted as major tailwinds.

Flow instrumentation sales increased 6% year over year, driven by continued strong order trends across most of the water-focused end market and modestly easing supply-chain woes.

Other Details

In the second quarter, gross profit was $69.4 million, up 26.7% year over year. Favorable sales mix (higher SaaS revenues), efficiencies achieved across production and stabilizing inflationary pressures resulted in this upside. The gross margin was 39.5%, down 20 basis points from the prior-year quarter. Operating earnings were $29.5 million or 16.8% of sales compared with $22.1 million or 16% of sales in the year-earlier quarter.

Selling, engineering and administration expenses were $39.9 million or 22.7% of sales compared with $32.7 million or 23.7% of sales in the prior-year quarter. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher personnel costs, travel expenses and the acquisition of Syrinix.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the second quarter of 2023, Badger Meter generated $22.8 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $19.7 million a year ago. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had $141.8 million of cash and cash equivalents and $118.9 million of total current liabilities compared with the respective figures of $128.4 million and $115.8 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank

Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

