Badger Meter (BMI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 99 cents for first-quarter 2024, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.5%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 66 cents.



Quarterly net sales increased to $196.3 million, up 23.4% from $159.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily driven by robust customer demand for its smart water solutions and operating execution. Also, the top line beat the consensus mark by 7.3%.



Earlier, in the year, the company had expanded its solutions’ portfolio by acquiring select remote water monitoring hardware and software solutions from Trimble including the Telog brand of remote telemetry units or RTUs and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software.



Following the announcement, shares of BMI gained 16.7% and closed the session at $178.48 on Apr 18.



Segmental Performance

In the quarter under review, utility water sales rose 29% due to strong demand momentum. Momentum in E-Series Ultrasonic meters, coupled with cellular AMI solution (inclusive of ORION Cellular endpoint sales and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service), acted as a major tailwind. Increasing demand for water quality and pressure and network monitoring sales were other growth drivers.



Flow instrumentation sales declined 3% year over year. This was mainly due to tougher year-over-year comparison stemming from the easing of supply-chain constraints in the prior-year quarter. However, sales were up 13% on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Other Details

In the first quarter, gross profit was $77.2 million, up 22.9% year over year. Structural positive sales mix and higher volumes resulted in this upside amid inflationary pressure. The gross margin was 39.3%, down 20 basis points year over year.



Operating earnings were $36.6 million or 18.6% of sales compared with $25 million or 15.7% of sales in the year-ago quarter.



Selling, engineering and administration expenses were $40.6 million or 20.7% of sales compared with $37.8 million or 23.7% of sales in the prior-year quarter. The increase in expenses was mainly due to higher personnel costs including salaries and incentive compensation. The company expects expenses to increase in 2024 owing to additional growth investment and spending.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

In the first quarter of 2024, Badger Meter generated $21.5 million of net cash from operating activities compared with $17.9 million a year ago.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company had $199.3 million of cash and cash equivalents and $135.1 million of total current liabilities compared with the respective figures of $191.8 million and $131.9 million as of Dec 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank

Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

