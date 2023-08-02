Badger Meter (BMI) Price Target Increased by 15.23% to 160.14

The average one-year price target for Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) has been revised to 160.14 / share. This is an increase of 15.23% from the prior estimate of 138.98 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 143.42 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.73% from the latest reported closing price of 164.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 658 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.23%, a decrease of 12.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.44% to 28,493K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,132K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,169K shares, representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.73% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 1,046K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 4.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 8.80% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 920K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 739K shares, representing an increase of 19.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 87.74% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 912K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887K shares, representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.09% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 778K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 777K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 87.02% over the last quarter.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

