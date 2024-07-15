Badger Meter (BMI) to Post Q2 Earnings: Key Factors to Note

Badger Meter BMI is slated to release its second-quarter 2024 earnings report on Jul 19, 2024, before the market opens.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $200.9 million, which suggests growth of 14.23% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 29%.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.7%.

Factors at Play

BMI’s top-line performance is likely to have gained from rising demand for its innovative smart water solutions, including E-Series ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoints and BEACON Software-as-a-Service. The dynamics of secular trends in the water industry are driving the demand for cutting-edge digital water solutions. In the last reported quarter, utility water sales surged 29%, driven by solid demand momentum.



The introduction of the BlueEdge solution in May 2024 is likely to have aided top-line expansion.



BlueEdge is an advanced, cost-effective solution that aids users in effectively monitoring their water consumption with deeper insights into water quality, usage history, asset performance and system condition.



Synergies stemming from acquisitions is another growth catalyst. The acquisition of remote water monitoring solutions from Trimble, including the Telog brand and Trimble Unity Remote Monitoring software, earlier in 2024, is likely to have favorably impacted its top-line results.



However, a volatile global macroeconomic landscape, forex fluctuations along with intensified competition are likely to have weighed on its second-quarter performance. Rising expenses are expected to have put pressure on its margins.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for BMI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here, as you can see below.



BMI has an Earnings ESP of +1.18% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combination

Here are some other stocks you may consider, as our proven model shows that these, too, have the right mix of elements to beat estimates this time around.



Equifax EFX has an Earnings ESP of +0.66% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 17. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Equifax’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at $1.73 per share and $1.42 billion, respectively. Shares of EFX have gained 8.8% in the past year.



Citizens Financial Group CFG has an Earnings ESP of +0.42% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. It is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 17.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Citizens Financial’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 79 cents per share and $1.95 billion, respectively. Shares of CFG have gained 36% in the past year.



Itron, Inc. ITRI has an Earnings ESP of +4.07% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. It is scheduled to release second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Itron’s to-be-reported quarter’s earnings and revenues is pegged at 95 cents per share and $599.3 million, respectively. Shares of ITRI have gained 42.1% in the past year.

