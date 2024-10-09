Badger Meter (BMI) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $229.69, demonstrating a +1.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.71% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow witnessed a gain of 15.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 17, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.02, signifying a 15.91% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $209.01 million, showing a 12.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.10 per share and revenue of $822.42 million, which would represent changes of +30.57% and +16.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.13% increase. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Badger Meter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.11. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.25 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.