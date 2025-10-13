Badger Meter (BMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $177.22, demonstrating a +2.49% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.21%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have depreciated by 2.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.06%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 21, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.11, indicating a 2.78% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $229.36 million, indicating a 10.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $919.67 million, which would represent changes of +10.87% and +11.27%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Badger Meter is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 27.12.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.06.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 50, this industry ranks in the top 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

