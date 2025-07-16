Badger Meter (BMI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $240.91, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 2.01% lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 22, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.21, signifying a 8.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.33 million, up 8.16% from the year-ago period.

BMI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.93 per share and revenue of $924.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.55% and +11.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.2 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 26.31.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 3.39.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

