Badger Meter (BMI) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (BMI) standing at $216.24, reflecting a +0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have appreciated by 5.54% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.01, showcasing a 14.77% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $208.48 million, indicating a 11.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.09 per share and revenue of $821.88 million, which would represent changes of +30.25% and +16.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.77% higher. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Badger Meter is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.37 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.94. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. BMI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, placing it within the bottom 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

