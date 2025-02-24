Badger Meter (BMI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (BMI) standing at $206.21, reflecting a -1.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.21%.

The the stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has fallen by 0.09% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.47%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.08, indicating a 9.09% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $222.04 million, up 13.12% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.65 per share and a revenue of $931.8 million, indicating changes of +9.93% and +12.73%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.02% lower. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 45.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.67, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that BMI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.35.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.