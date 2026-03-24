Badger Meter (BMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Badger Meter (BMI) closed at $150.64, marking a -2.07% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.18%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had lost 1.52% was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.22, down 6.15% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $231.56 million, reflecting a 4.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.03 per share and revenue of $968.27 million. These totals would mark changes of +5.01% and +5.63%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Badger Meter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, Badger Meter possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Badger Meter is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.78 of its industry.

Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Instruments - Control stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BMI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.