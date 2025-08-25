Badger Meter (BMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Badger Meter (BMI) ended the recent trading session at $185.07, demonstrating a -2.23% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.22%.

The stock of manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow has fallen by 1.93% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Badger Meter is projected to report earnings of $1.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $229.81 million, up 10.25% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.72 per share and a revenue of $920.26 million, representing changes of +11.58% and +11.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.63% decrease. As of now, Badger Meter holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Badger Meter has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.11 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.69 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Instruments - Control industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.