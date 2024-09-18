Badger Meter (BMI) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Badger Meter (BMI) standing at $211.82, reflecting a -0.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.31%.

Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow had gained 6.02% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Badger Meter in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $1.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.77%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $208.48 million, up 11.97% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.09 per share and a revenue of $821.88 million, indicating changes of +30.25% and +16.81%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.77% higher within the past month. Badger Meter currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Badger Meter is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.25. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.4.

Meanwhile, BMI's PEG ratio is currently 2.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.