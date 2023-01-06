Badger Meter (BMI) Buys Smart Water Solutions Company Syrinix

Badger Meter BMI recently acquired UK-based intelligent water monitoring solutions company — Syrinix — for £15 million in an all-cash deal.

Syrinix offers leak exposure and pressure monitoring solutions within water distribution and collection networks. The company’s cloud-powered software platform generates data and customized alerts and insights to aid asset monitoring in real time for clients.

The integration of Syrinix’s solutions will aid Badger Meter to provide its clients with an expanded portfolio that will aid in preserving precious resources like water as well as improve asset life.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Badger Meter provides flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water and gas utilities to municipalities and industrial customers worldwide.

Badger Meter’s performance is benefitting from robust customer demand and strong order trends across the majority of end-market applications globally. Continued strength in E-Series, ultrasonic meters, ORION Cellular endpoint sales, and higher BEACON Software-as-a-Service revenues bode well.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported net sales of $148 million from $128.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The 15% (up 17% excluding the unfavorable impact of the stronger U.S. dollar) rise was primarily driven by robust customer demand. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.1 million.

A strong cash position with no long-term debt along with ongoing price realization are major tailwinds. Also, effective spending controls and higher sales are likely to help the company to improve selling, engineering, and administration expenses leverage.

Strategic acquisitions also supplementing organic growth for Badger Meter. In January 2021, BMI acquired privately-held Analytical Technology, Inc. (“ATi”) for $44 million in cash. ATi is a leading provider and innovator of water quality monitoring solutions, as well as toxic and combustible gas detectors for municipal and industrial markets.

In November 2020, Badger Meter acquired s::can GmbH, a leading provider of water quality monitoring systems, for €27 million. Badger Meter’s strong cash generation and balance sheet allow it to execute its capital allocation strategy.

At present, Badger Meter carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company are up 9.8% compared with sub-industry’s decline of 19.1% in the past year.



