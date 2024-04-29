Badger Meter and Nutrien have been highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2024 – Zacks Equity Research shares Badger Meter BMI as the Bull of the Day and Nutrien NTR as the Bear of the Day. In addition, Zacks Equity Research provides analysis on NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN and Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR.

Here is a synopsis of all five stocks.

Badger Meter, a current Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a global provider of industry-leading water solutions that include flow measurement, quality, and other system parameters. Its offerings provide customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of water.

Analysts have raised their earnings expectations across the board.

In addition to favorable earnings estimate revisions, the stock resides in the Zacks Instruments – Control industry, currently ranked in the top 37% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter shares have displayed a nice level of relative strength over the last three months, gaining 26% compared to the S&P 500’s 3% gain. Shares popped post-earnings following its latest release, with investors pleased with the results.

Concerning the above-mentioned release, BMI exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by nearly 17% and posted sales 7% ahead of the consensus, reflecting growth rates of 50% and 24%, respectively. The company’s sales growth has remained considerably strong over the last several years.

Income-focused investors could also be interested, with BMI shares currently yielding 0.6% annually. And the company has consistently increasingly rewarded its shareholders, boasting a 12% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggest 24% higher earnings on 14% higher sales, with FY25 expectations alluding to an additional 10% pop in earnings paired with a 4% sales climb.

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

The top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Badger Meter would be an excellent stock for investors to consider, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Nutrien, a current Rank #5 (Strong Sell), is a leading integrated provider of crop inputs and services through its leading global retail network. Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook across the board.

In addition, the company is in the Zacks Fertilizers industry, which is currently ranked in the bottom 14% of all Zacks industries. Let’s take a closer look at how the company currently stacks up.

Nutrien

Nutrien shares have faced a rocky road over the last year, down more than 20% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results have consistently come in below expectations as of late, with NTR falling short of the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 35% across its last four releases.

The less-than-ideal performance from shares has boosted its yield considerably, paying 4.2% on an annual basis.

Keep an eye out for the company’s upcoming quarterly release expected on May 8th, as current consensus expectations suggest a 67% pullback in earnings on 12% lower sales. Revenue expectations have been similarly taken lower, with the $5.4 billion expected down 1% since the beginning of February.

Bottom Line

Analysts' negative earnings estimate revisions paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.

Nutrien is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). These stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook and the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.

Additional content:

Bitcoin Rally Poised to Resume: 3 Stocks to Bet On

The cryptocurrency market, which hit record highs in the first quarter, has slowed down over the past couple of weeks. Bitcoin (BTC), which hit an all-time high of $73,750 on Mar 14, has since then pulled back sharply and is now trading below $65,000.

In the past month, Bitcoin has fallen more than 8.2%. However, year to date, it has gained 45.4%, which is evidence of the underlying strength of the world’s most popular cryptocurrency.

That said, the cryptocurrency market holds tremendous potential. The rally, which started in 2023, continued into this year and gathered pace in the second week of January after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved 11 spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

This approval marked a significant milestone in integrating cryptocurrencies into mainstream finance and is expected to offer consistent backing to the sector in the coming years.

The recent decline is thus temporary and being fueled by two major factors. First, the recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East between Iran and Israel

Cryptocurrencies, being traded continuously and globally, have immediate and often more pronounced effects compared to stocks. The decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies enables rapid responses to geopolitical events, with traders swiftly buying or selling digital assets to manage uncertainty.

Additionally, the Bitcoin halving event, occurring once every four years, is underway. During this event, the reward for mining new blocks is halved. Historically, the halving has increased scarcity, making it more challenging for miners to generate a net increase in Bitcoins. As a result, Bitcoin's value typically sees an uptick during these periods of reduced supply.

Our Choices

We have narrowed our search to four crypto-oriented stocks that have strong potential for 2024. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NVIDIA Corp. is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.

NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 84.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.1% over the last 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2.

Coinbase Global, Inc. offers financial infrastructure and technology to support the global cryptocurrency economy. COIN provides a main financial account for consumers in the crypto space, a marketplace with liquidity for institutional crypto asset transactions, and technology and services for developers to build crypto-based applications and accept cryptocurrencies securely as payment.

Coinbase Global’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 559.5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 141.6% over the last 60 days. Coinbase currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.

Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 12.4% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

